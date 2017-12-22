At The Box Office | January 2018

By James Fanizza, January 2018 Issue

Saturday Church



Available on VOD Jan. 12 | 90 Minutes | Drama, Fantasy, Musical

Written and directed by Damon Cardasis, Saturday Church tells the story of a shy and effeminate 14-year-old boy named Ulysses (Luka Kain) who finds himself coping with new responsibilities after the death of his father. Living with his mother, younger brother and conservative aunt Rose (Regina Taylor), he is also struggling with questions about his gender identity. Ulysses’ journey takes a turn for the better when he encounters a vibrant transgender community, who takes him to “Saturday Church,” a program for LGBTQ youth. Ulysses manages to keep his two worlds separate – appeasing his aunt while discovering his passion for voguing and the NYC ball scene. When his double life is revealed, Ulysses must find the courage to be who he truly is despite the risk of losing those he cares about most. The legendary American author, playwright, performance artist and gender theorist Kate Bornstein makes an appearance as Joan.

Proud Mary

In Theaters Jan.12 | Action, Thriller

Taraji P. Henson is Proud Mary, a hit woman working for an organized crime family in Boston. Her life is completely turned around when a young boy crosses her path after a professional hit goes awry. Directed by Babak Najafi (London Has Fallen), this thriller promises a lot of action and suspense. Plus, it’s great to see Henson be the bad-ass we all know she is, alongside Billy Brown and Danny Glover, Margaret Avery and Xander Berkeley.

The Commuter

In Theaters Jan. 12 | PG-13 | 104 Minutes | Crime, Drama, Mystery

Insurance salesman Michael McCauley (Liam Neeson) is on his daily commute home, which quickly becomes anything but routine. After being contacted by a mysterious stranger, he is forced to uncover the identity of a hidden passenger on the train before the last stop. As he works against the clock to solve the puzzle, he realizes a deadly plan is unfolding, and he is unwittingly caught up in a criminal conspiracy that carries life and death stakes for everyone on the train. Directed by Jaume Collet-Sera and written by Byron Willinger and Philip de Blasi, The Commuter also stars Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson.

Please Stand By



In Theaters Jan. 26 | PG-13 | 93 Minutes | Comedy, Drama

Wendy (Dakota Fanning) sees things differently: she’s fiercely independent, with a brilliant mind and a mischievous sense of hilarity. Wendy also has autism. To her, people are an indecipherable code and the world’s a confusing place. Inspired by her no-nonsense caregiver, Wendy escapes from her home and sets out to deliver her 500-page manuscript to a writing competition. Directed by Ben Lewin and written by Michael Golamco, Please Stand By follows Wendy on the road trip of a lifetime. Toni Collette (Little Miss Sunshine) and Alice Eve co-star.