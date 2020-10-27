Arizona Tiki Oasis is virtual October 29-31; here are the details

The second annual Arizona Tiki Oasis, the sister event to the current, long-running and much-loved Tiki Oasis (San Diego), was to take place in April at the Mid-Century Hotel Valley Ho resort in Scottsdale.

Due to COVID-19, the event was moved to Halloween weekend. As it became apparent that social distancing would continue to disrupt in-person events, we’ve arranged a series of Tiki Halloween events for everyone to enjoy at home.

Thursday, October 29 – 3 PM PDT – Saturday, October 31, 9 PM PDT

TIKI OASIS HALLOWEEN DJ SOUNDTRACK

https://www.twitch.tv/tikioasis

www.youtube.com/tikioasistv



Arizona Tiki Oasis Halloween Soundtrack featuring over 20 DJ’s globally.

This event puts a spotlight on the Arizona Preservation Foundation. Tune into our twitch and youtube channels for LIVE sets all weekend long. Full DJ schedule below.

Friday, October 30, 7:30 PM Pacific ’til late

SHAG ARIZONA TIKI OASIS DANCE PARTY

Shake a tail feather at the SHAG Arizona Tiki Oasis Dance Party that includes prizes for the best SHAG costume.

Artist SHAG and hosts Baby Doe & Otto of Tiki Oasis will kick off the event. This free event will be streaming to our Twitch and YouTube channels. Note dancing is optional; feel free to just watch the fun!

Friday, October 30, 5 PM Pacific – 6:30 PM PT

ARIZONA TIKI OASIS – HALLOWEEN ART SHOW!

Facebook event page (with art previews):

https://www.facebook.com/events/990184328159494

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_mNxvw6pTQKmpi2qWquIEfw



Join this virtual pop-up art show featuring over 20 artists. Mix up a delish Tiki cocktail and meet your favorite Tiki artists at this artsy party hosted by BigToe and Audrey Moorehead. More than 20 artists are featured. A percentage of proceeds benefit the Arizona Preservation Foundation. All art is for sale — inquire at info@tikioasis.com.

Meet all the artists on Friday, Oct 30, 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. LIVE on youtube.com/tikioasistv

Atomikitty, BigToe Art, Candy, Daisy Church, Diane Bombshelter, Eric October, Furious Jim, Harry Decker, James Owens, Jason Straughan “The Boozy Doodler”, Justin Peterson, Kymm! Bang, Liana Hee, Lisa Penney, Megan Besmirched, Mike C, Mike Maas, Odd Rodney, Rarabird aka Laura Harper, Ryan Hungerford, Sara Ivey, Scotty Roller, Tom Cooper, and Tweedlebop.

DJ SCHEDULE, all times Pacific.

Thurs – Oct 29, 3 PM DJ Zuhaitz — Spain

Thurs – Oct 29, 4 PM DJ Swankenstein — Toronto

Thurs – Oct 29, 5 PM Grassy Noel — Scottsdale

Thurs – Oct 29, 6 PM DJ Cretin Dluxe — Los Angeles

Thurs – Oct 29, 7 PM Stately DJ Wayne Manor & DJ Hardly Quinn — New York

Thurs – Oct 29, 9 PM Astro138 — North Hollywood

Thurs – Oct 29, 11 PM DJ Sno-Cone / VJ Ho-Tep — Vallejo

Fri – Oct 30, 3 PM Jon BooChard — Vallejo

Fri – Oct 30, 4 PM DJ Lee Joseph — Joshua Tree

Fri – Oct 30, 7 PM DJ Otto: SHAG Party — Bay Area

Fri – Oct 30, 8 PM Brother Cleve: SHAG Party — Boston

Fri – Oct 30, 9 PM Toby Dammit — Berlin

Fri – Oct 30, 10 PM Howie Pyro — Los Angeles

Fri – Oct 30, 11 PM DJ Beebo — Bay Area

Sat – Oct 31, 10 AM B-bop Burnie — Bay Area

Sat – Oct 31, 11 AM DJ Stephany Says — San Diego

Sat – Oct 31, 12 PM DJ Zorch — Los Angeles

Sat – Oct 31, 2 PM Nuria — Pasadena

Sat – Oct 31, 3 PM DJ Swankenstein — Toronto

Sat – Oct 31, 4 PM DJ Liuba — Los Angeles

Sat – Oct 31, 5 PM Shanty Tramp — Los Angeles

Sat – Oct 31, 6 PM Flashback George — Montebello

Sat – Oct 31, 7 PM Jon BooChard — Vallejo