Arizona Legislature Announces New Amendments to Two Bills

Legislators met today on the lawn of the Arizona State Capitol to introduce HB2546, and an amended version of SB1249, follow the links to read these bills in their entirety.

HB2546 and SB1249 are bills that came from the Arizona State House and Senate respectively, and both deal with identity based discrimination in housing, employment and public spaces. Both bills have been amended in similar ways to include gender and sexuality-based discrimination in the language of the bills.