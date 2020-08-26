AEQUALITAS MEDIA acquires legacy LGBTQ+ publication ECHO Magazine

Chicago IL (August 26th, 2020) – Aequalitas Media, continues to expand as it shows it is serious about becoming a global LGBTQ+ media company with the acquisition this week of Phoenix, based legacy LGBTQ+ publication ECHO Magazine .

This is the company’s second of (4) acquisitions scheduled to close in 2020 said President/CEO DJ Doran. The acquisitions are part of our strategy to acquire small to medium LGBTQ+ publications adding their distinct local voices to our national one. I am looking forward to ECHO adding its engaged and informed social media audience to our growing combined footprint of 125,000 Facebook likes, 35,000 Twitter followers and 15,000 Instagram followers.

ECHO Magazine started at the original editor’s apartment in 1989 and has grown to be Arizona’s leading media outlet dedicated to serving the LGBTQ community. “ECHO delivers local news, events, sports, features, reviews, previews and photos, while informing and documenting our local LGBTQ+ community about the issues that impact us all in our monthly award winning magazine and via our website (www.echomag.com), as well as across all of our social media platforms.” Commented founding Publisher Bill Orovan.

Celebrating its 31st anniversary this year, ECHO Magazine has earned its reputation for exceptional LGBTQ+ content. “It has been a labor of love by a team of committed journalists and editors, writing about and for our community” says former Associate Publisher Bill Gemmill. He adds, “Early on we adopted a motto and have always lived by it: ‘ECHO, by its very name, was born to be a reflection of our readers. Our whole purpose is to inform and entertain them, while never taking them for granted.”

“We are thrilled that Aequalitas Media and ECHO Magazine embrace the same passion for delivering original and relevant news and lifestyle content across multiple platforms for our community. This latest addition to our portfolio substantiates our sheer determination to expand through strategic acquisitions that primarily focus on the LGBTQ+ audience,” says DJ Doran, CEO Aequalitas Media.

“ECHO Magazine, as part of the Aequalitas Media family will continue to maintain the high standards and value that our readers and partners have come to expect, and now under Aequalitas will jointly work towards growing the ECHO brand nationally” says Bill Orovan former Publisher of ECHO Magazine. “ECHO Magazine and its website (www.echomag.com), will continue to report on current LGBTQ+ news and useful resources for our readers and social media friends.” (ECHO Magazine is an IGLTA (International Gay Lesbian Travel Association) Pioneer Award Recipient and was a charter member and director at the organization’s inception in 1983. (IGLTA)

“We were drawn to ECHO Magazine because of their high-quality content, exceptional web/social media reach, and impeccable brand recognition and reputation within the Phoenix LGBTQ+ community. We are delighted to welcome them into the Aequalitas Media family,” says Doran.

About Aequalitas Media:

Aequalitas Media (www.aequalitasmedia.com) is one of the fastest-growing LGBTQ+ media companies in the U.S. from publishing and media buying to managing a national network of LGBTQ+ websites Aequalitas Media is well-positioned for growth in 2020 and beyond. Our company’s Advisory Board is made up of some of the best and brightest in LGBTQ+ media and business, giving us a distinctive edge over our competitors when it comes to delivering results and evolving opportunities to expand our reach.

About ECHO Magazine:

Echo Magazine is Arizona’s leading media outlet dedicated to serving the LGBTQ community. We deliver local news, events, sports, features, reviews, previews, and photos while informing and documenting our local LGBTQ communities about the issues that impact us in our monthly printed magazine as well as via echomag.com and social media.