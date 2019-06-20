A nod to Wink’s

By Buddy Early, July 2019 Issue.

To celebrate Echo’s 30th birthday, this year I will be catching up with some of Arizona’s LGBT personalities from past and present to revisit the people, places and events that helped shape our community.

When I was younger — much younger — I could hold my liquor like I held my secrets. (I held onto a pretty big one for 24 years.) Let’s just say I enjoyed a beer or 12, and the place you were most likely to find me twenty-plus years ago was a cabaret bar on North Seventh Street. As someone who was still finding his place in the community, it was where I felt extremely welcomed and comfortable, where everybody knew my name.

I think a lot of people back then had that experience with Wink’s. There certainly were bars around before it, bars that have been around long after it, and bars that were around before and after it. But Wink’s held such a special place in many hearts that they still celebrate the Starbucks-sized show bar 15 years after it closed. Recently another Wink’s Reunion was held at Stacy’s at Melrose, gathering former employees and patrons for another last call.

Clayton McKee, former Wink’s deejay and current black V-neck wearer, organized the reunions until 2013, which was the last one until this year. For both Clayton and me, Wink’s was the portal of entry into Phoenix’s gay social scene. He had moved here in 1993, and during his first visit to the bar a longtime employee shouted, “I knew you were gay!” (The employee had seen Clayton on an episode of The Maury Povich Show, on which he appeared as a George Michael impersonator.) It wasn’t long before Clayton was behind the bar deejaying for shows.

“We always said that Wink’s was the place you could take your mom,” Clayton told me over brunch, where we reminisced about days gone by like the two old farts on The Muppet Show. “It was a quaint little neighborhood bar, a place you could go where everybody knew your name.” (See? I told you.)

It was the gathering place for community big shots. If you threw a dart at the Wink’s monthly calendar you were likely to hit a fundraiser for an HIV/AIDS organization; if not, it was for the Arizona Human Rights Fund, or Pride, or the Community Center, or a gay softball team, or a drag queen who fell down a well. But it’s also where the movers and shakers met — purposefully or by chance — to plan, deal, and celebrate community successes.

The family atmosphere is why Clayton started hosting reunions after the bar’s abrupt closure in 2004. Staff and regulars did not have an opportunity to say a proper farewell, so Clayton gathered them all a year later at Plazma, and then every year for nine years.

“There were rumblings for a few weeks, but everybody got the news (of the closing) that Sunday morning,” said Clayton. “We were doing whatever we could to let everyone know it was the last day.”

It was before smartphones and social media, so people texted, paged, called and dispatched barflies like carrier pigeons to deliver the news to the regulars and semi-regulars. A notice to drag queens went out, a notice that anyone who wanted to perform was welcome.

Clayton was the deejay one last time to a packed bar, although that’s about all he remembers since “I was so drunk I ran the entire show and don’t remember it.“ Still, he holds on to hundreds of memories from his 10 years at Wink’s — not to mention the physical memories he took after one last last-call: chairs, glasses, candles, ashtrays, a bottle opener, the ice scoop, dressing tent, stage lights, the awning sign. Other memorabilia are floating around town, in the possession of employees and patrons.

Clayton and I shared some our fondest memories: performers falling on their asses; employees taking all the liquor from the bar for a White Party road trip; Barbra Seville in high glamour riding through the crowd on a bicycle someone had left outside the door; the scandals that occurred in the restrooms … but neither of us is delusional. We know it was just a bar to most people. People made bad decisions there. They got drunk, high, and got hit by cars trying to cross the street. (Some people will tell you Wink’s was a place for drug trafficking. But so was my high school, and I still have fond recall of that place, too.)

A number of establishments have filled the voids left by Wink’s closure. Perhaps some twentysomething will write a column like this when he or she is 48, extolling the memories of their favorite place. In fact, I hope they do.





