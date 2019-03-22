Four films in theaters this month

By Tuesday Mahrle, April 2019 Issue.

Pet Sematary

In theaters April 5 | Not yet rated | 120 minutes | Horror, Thriller

The remake we’ve all been waiting for! Based on the horror novel by Stephen King, the Creed family is back with an entirely new cast. The movie follows Dr. Louis Creed who relocates his wife, Rachel, and their two young children to a rural town in Maine. The family finds an eerie animal cemetery hidden on their land. After the loss of their cat, Louis buries their lost pet in the mysterious pet cemetery. When the cat returns to the Creed home, the next series of events unleashes evil and terror to the family.

Little

In theaters April 12 | PG-13 | 94 minutes | Comedy

Successful but hard-hitting CEO Jordan Sanders transforms into her younger self after the pressure of her work and life become too much to bear. Roles are reversed when Jordan’s assistant, Rae, must become her caretaker and help her through reliving her childhood. From the brilliant minds behind Black-ish and Girls Trip, this is sure to be a hilarious film akin to 13 Going on 30.

After

In theaters April 12 | 110 minutes | Time | Drama, Romance

After follows small-town girl Tessa, as she embarks on her first semester of college. She’s an exceptional student with loving parents but is a bit naive. One evening at a party, Tessa meets magnetic and mysterious Hardin Scott. Despite her high school sweetheart at home, Tessa falls for Hardin. With a rebellious personality and dark secret brooding, Tessa unburies this past while questioning all she knew about herself.

Avengers: Endgame

In theaters April 26 | Quotes at 180 minutes | Time | Action, Fantasy

The universe is in ruins after Avengers: Infinity War. The remaining Avengers must come together once more to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe. Marvel Studios is calling this their grand conclusion to 22 films.