Four Films In Theaters This Month

By Tuesday Mahrle, February 2019 Issue.

Cold Pursuit

In theaters February 8 | Not yet rated | Action, Thriller

Cold Pursuit is a remake of a Norwegian film titled In Order of Disappearance. Quiet family man and hard-working snowplow driver Nels (Liam Neeson) is the local star of a high-end resort town in the Rocky Mountains because he keeps the winter roads clear. He and his wife must leave their small town to claim the body of their son. While coroners declare his son died of an overdose, Nels goes after the drug lords who may have murdered him. With nothing to lose, Nels shakes up a turf war between rival gangs while seeking vengeance for his son’s death.

The Prodigy

In theaters February 8 | R | Horror, Thriller

After her son Miles starts exhibiting disturbing behavior, Sarah (Taylor Schilling) seeks the help of a therapist. With an evil, supernatural force possibly possessing him, Sarah must choose between her love for Miles and protecting the rest of her family. Jackson Robert Scott, the breakout star from Stephen King’s film adaption of the novel It, plays young Miles.

What Men Want

In theaters February 8 | Not yet rated | Comedy, Romance

Pegged as the gender-swapped version of Mel Gibson’s What Women Want, a female sports agent (Taraji P. Henson) is regularly passed over for her male counterpart in the same industry. After a night of debauchery, she gains the power to hear men’s thoughts and uses her newfound power to outsmart her colleagues and sign the next basketball superstar. From the producers of Girls Trip and Ride Along, this is sure to be hilarious.

Isn’t it Romantic

In theaters February 13 | PG- 13 | Comedy, Romance

Jaded Natalie (Rebel Wilson), an architect living in New York, is disenchanted with love and rom-coms. She’s barely noticed at work and even less when she’s around men. While the lifelong cynic encounters a mugger, Natalie is rendered unconscious, waking to discover she is in the middle of her worst nightmare — a romantic comedy. Even worse, Natalie is the leading lady with beautiful men in a PG-13 filter.