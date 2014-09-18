Click “Like” For Love

By Tab Sylvester, Sept. 19, 2014.

What better way to announce to the world that you’re madly in love by making cute videos with your significant other and posting them to YouTube? It’s a slightly taboo concept to our community’s older generations, but in today’s digital culture, sharing your life online is just another way of socializing.

So, here’s a list of 12 YouTube couples – in no particular order – that will make you want to fall in love over and over again:

Whitney and Megan first met on Myspace in 2006 and then in person for the first time in 2008. Whitney, from Hawaii, and Megan, from London, did the “long-distance thing” for about three years, documenting their trips together and sharing them via What Wegan Did Next, their YouTube channel. They were engaged in May 2011 in Hawaii and obtained a civil partnership through the UK in September 2012.

Bria and Chrissy first met at a Los Angeles gay bar in November 2011. Since then, the dynamic duo’s acting and singing talents have earned them more than 200,000 subscribers on their channel. They released their first album Face Your Fears on iTunes late last year and have continued to keep their fans entertained with videos such as “10 Worst Ways to Come Out” and “BEST Super Bowl Commercial 2014.”

This handsome couple met through Facebook and began dating in April 2013. They’ve been sharing their lives with each other, as well as the rest of the world, for a little over a year and have endlessly entertained their followers with their “Boyfriend Adventure” videos as well as their dance moves, workouts and world travels. The Indiana-based boys post new videos every “Mondayish” and are famed for their mantra “… because everyday is a great day.”

Matt and Nick have been dating for about a year and their first video together, “Be My Boyfriend XOXO Matthew”, just hit 1 million views. This pair couples their entertaining personalities with relationship matters, LGBT topics and Q&A sessions with fans (#QandGAY) to their channel, It’s Not Love. It’s Lush. These two are just getting started and we can’t wait for more; watch their love blossom every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Ally and Torey met through tumblr and began talking and then dating and, finally, meeting face-to-face. Because Ally lives in Los Angeles and Torey lives in Wisconsin these gals only have a handful of videos together thus far, but Ally keeps the momentum going even while the lovebirds are separate. “Next To You” is her original acoustic single/video she wrote for Torey “because sometimes long distance is really difficult, but it’s still worth it.”

Shannon and Cammie, another long distance duo living in Texas and Pittsburgh (respectively), are the creative couple behind the Now This is Living YouTube channel. Shannon and Cammie have been dating for a little over one year – almost parallel to Shannon’s one-year hiatus from YouTube – and together they have become known for cute, cuddly pictures and GIFs on tumblr as well as tackling tougher issues, such as “Labels (Kinda)” and “It Gets Better | From My Mom,” in their videos.

Ken and Nick have been together since 2009 and have been producing regular vlogs on their YouTube channel Still Soundly Awake since then. Highlighting their traveling adventures together in a day-in-the-life style, their videos are pure entertainment and filled with goofy shenanigans.

UK couple Jamie and Mike have been dating and living together for almost a year. Mike was living on the streets when he first Jamie at a concert in the park, and the two have been inseparable since. Mike is pursuing a singing and modeling career while Jamie runs his own gaming channel on YouTube. Together, their weekly videos have earned them nearly 60,000 subscribers.

Scientific duo Greg Brown and Mitch Moffitt have been running a fun, entertaining science channel on YouTube for more than two years. And, in response to rumors of them being an item, they recently came out on their channel. These guys, who have been a couple for seven and a half years, provide an LGBT twist on scientific matters. Watch “The 6 Craziest Genitals Found In Nature” and “Coming Out Twice” to get a feel for these science lovers.

Kaelyn and Lucy, a dynamic duo with a local link, have known each other since the summer of 2010 and didn’t meet in persona until a later. Kaelyn, who lives in Arizona, and Lucy, who lives in London, originally met through tumblr and have maintained a long-distance relationship with a few visits each year, But, the couple hopes to be living together in Arizona within a couple months. It’s been a long time coming for these girls; stay tuned!

Los Angeles couple Will Shepherd and R.J. Aguiar have been dating and doing a daily vlog, A Gay In The Life, since 2009. Their videos are colorful and frenzied and also feature their adorable German shepherd, Dobby. These two, who were engaged in October 2013, invite viewers to join them daily for activities that range from dog walks to semi-ridiculous challenges. Can’t get enough? Visit notadamandsteve.com for their entertainment and restaurant reviews.

Last but not least, there’s Rose and Rosie. These ladies, formally Rose Ellen Dix and Rosie Spaughton, reside in the UK where they met through mutual friends in November 2011. They’ve been making videos together on Rose’s channel since early 2012 and, in June, Rose proposed to Rosie (she said yes)! They sing, they kiss, they’re hilarious, they have a fiercely loyal fan base and they invite you to come and get high off their love, too.