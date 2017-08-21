Taking Pride In Education

Phoenix Pride awarded $35,000 in individual scholarships at the organization’s ninth annual Phoenix Pride Community Spirit Awards June 23 at the Phoenix Art Museum.

The Phoenix Pride Scholarship Program is a charitable program to provide scholarships to self-identified LGBTQ college students. The funds for this program are administered by the Arizona Community Foundation. Since its inception in 2008, the Phoenix Pride Scholarship Fund has awarded $207,500 in scholarships.

“This is one of the most exciting points in Phoenix Pride’s year, as we have the opportunity to give back directly to the Arizona LGBTQ community, which is so supportive of our efforts year-round …,” said Justin Owen, Phoenix Pride executive director. “[W]e’re thrilled that this [year] has enabled us to … provide academic scholarships to individuals of merit, to further their education and personal development.”

Dan Galloway Scholarship Recipient

Gabriel Ogbonnaya is an economics major at Arizona State University. During his high school years, his family moved from Brooklyn, New York, to Chandler, where he attended Campo Verde High School. Following high school, he went on to play football for Fort Lewis College, where he made the Dean’s List every semester and was the recipient of the Rising

Star in Economics. During his time at Fort Lewis, he was also empowered to returned to Arizona with ambitions to become a lawyer, with goals of breaking the glass ceiling of the underlying status quo, while being an advocate for minority groups.

Brett Armstrong is a patient care technician at John C. Lincoln Medical Center who completed the licensed practical nursing program through Gateway Community College in August. It wasn’t until after the tragic and unexpected loss of his mother that he was able to follow through with his promise to her to further his passion and education. Armstrong plans to enter the registered nursing program at Glendale Community College while minoring in education, so that he can advance patient care as well as help others learn from his experiences.

Sidney Aronsohn recently graduated from Sunnyslope High School and can’t wait to attend ASU this fall, where she plans to double major in marketing and exercise and wellness.

Juan Hinojos will be starting his sophomore year at ASU, double majoring in double majoring, in global studies and political science. Hinojos serves as the vice president of the Rainbow Coalition, a student coalition serving member organizations and LGBTQAI+ individuals on all ASU campuses, and is very involved within the social justice community, which allows him opportunities to give back by volunteering with multiple organizations.

Cody Holt is entering his senior year at ASU where he is double majoring in global health and global studies with a minor in Mandarin Chinese. This year Holt will work as a community assistant and serve as the executive director for ASU Students for Sensible Drug Policy. Holt plans to pursue a master’s degree in higher education and student affairs, and work in international education policy. He hopes to continue empowering emerging student leaders by serving as a resource to them, and by improving access to higher education.

Tillie Jones is a graduate of Willow Canyon High School in Surprise where she served as the vice president of the Pride Alliance, the LGBTQ+ group on campus, and president her senior year. This fall, Jones will be a freshman at Northern Arizona University, studying criminology and criminal justice. She intends on becoming an attorney, in which she will work to help marginalized and disenfranchised people in the legal system.

Jimmie Munoz has put his passion for education to work by serving on a local school board and continuing his community work through sustainability and green programs in South Phoenix. Munoz took the next step in his academic journey when he enrolled in the Masters of Sustainable Leadership Program at ASU. Munoz hopes to dedicate his work to eliminating poverty and social inequality.

