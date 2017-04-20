Romeo White crowned Arizona EOY King 2017

By Laura Latzko, May 2017 Issue. Meet the other 2017 titleholders here.

The opportunity to serve the community is what sparked Romeo White’s entrance into the drag world, back in 2010, and kept him pursuing new heights. Don’t let his shy personality fool you, White has earned the title of Mister Tucson Pride, Mister Tucson Pride, Mister King of the Desert Mister USofA MI 2010, and has competed at the national Mister USofA MI pageant twice as first alternate representing Arizona.

Echo: What made you decide to run for EOY this year?

White: The system really interested me because it really allows the entertainer to be who they are. They don’t have to try to fit into a certain demographic or a certain stereotype. They definitely want you to embrace who you are. To me, that was really intriguing – especially being transgender, because that’s not always something that’s very accepted. Entertainer of the Year is very accepting.

Echo: As an entertainer, how have you been able to evolve without changing who Romeo is?

White: I don’t think that will really ever change. No matter how much older I get, it works for me and people like the goofy, sexy thing because it is different from what some of the other male entertainers and kings do.

Echo: What made you decide to compete again on the state level after taking a few years off?

White: In my time that I was running for regional stuff and [Tucson Pride], I wanted to really commit that time to myself and the community … Now, everything fell back into place for me to try it at the state level and see what I could do for the community as a state representative.

Echo: Even though you scaled back on performing for a while, what keeps drawing you back in to drag?

White: It’s my passion for helping people. You can help somebody without or without a title, but when you are a titleholder, your face is out there is a different way …

Arizona EOY F.I. 2017 Isis D’Frost

echomag.com/isis-d-frost

Arizona EOY King 2017 Tora Woloshin

echomag.com/tora-woloshin

Mr. Arizona EOY 2017 Matt Finish

echomag.com/matt-finish