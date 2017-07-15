Recordings | August 2017

Self described as a gay, black man with the fun of Missy Elliot, the swag of LL Cool J and the dance moves of Heavy D, Music Bear Tony Banks is a 36-year-old hip-hop artist who refuses to conform to any box, label or genre.

Earlier this month, the artist recently dropped the music video for his song “Static,” a funky track with a hip-hop with a message.

On his forthcoming EP, Yes Homo, he tackles such issues as love, lust, partying, the state of hip-hop and police brutality – what he considers a full depiction of what it means to be a black, gay, male, hip-hop artist in 2017.

Echo caught up with the Music Bear following the release of “Static,” and here’s what he had to say.

Echo: Congrats on your forthcoming EP Yes Homo. What can listeners expect on this album?

Banks: This is probably the most thought out lyricist album I’ve ever done. It’s sort of like my F-U to everything – the gay community, the police, love, hatred, my love letter to my partner. There are a lot of things that are really emotional and meaningful to me. Not everything is based on my life, it’s not my diary. People have topics and situations that they go through all the time and they can relate to me and I can relate to them. That becomes their story and their way of expressing themselves through music.

Echo: Do you see music as a platform for advocacy? How to you tackle topics that aren’t so easy to talk about?

Banks: It’s everyone’s fight, everyone’s struggle. I’m just trying to do my part to make people know there is another way to do things. It’s not just black and white especially in my case when it comes to LGBT[Q] hip hop. Everyone feels like you have to be a certain way to be accepted … You can be a more masculine guy and still appreciate lyricism and hip hop and love men. The gay world is one way and the straight world wants you to be a straight thug rapper. I can just be myself now and be accepted. It’s a different world nowadays and people have to learn that the old breed is going to die out eventually. You have this new wave of hip hop artists and these young artists who are gender-bending everything and the people are loving it. Young kids are loving it so eventually these old bastards are going to die away and the young guys are going to rise up. You won’t need the term “gay rapper” it’ll just be rapper. The stereotypes we learned are going to be pushed away until we just have artist. It’s not just being a rapper that’s why I don’t call myself a rapper. I’m a hip hop artist – artist first, rapper second.

Echo: There’s been a lot of controversy around intersectionality within the LGBTQ community as of late. The song “Run!” touches on some of the issues. Will there be similar songs on your next EP?

Banks: That’s the only song, per se, about police brutality. The title track “Yes Homo” is me saying F-U to the straight world … Hip hop was a product of all the works gays had done before that in the discos and the house music before hip hop ever came around. All the stereo systems, the club settings, the parties – all of those got put down by gay men. If you look at the show “The Get Down” all those DJs were gay. Who put music on the radio? It was all gay men buying the music… If it wasn’t for gay men and women there would be no hip hop.

Echo: What would your advice be to anyone who is just starting out but doesn’t see anyone like themselves out there doing their thing and experiencing success?

Banks: It’s going to take some time to realize who you are as an artist but once you do stick to your guns and then fight for everything after that. Don’t change with the times because people want you to be something that you’re not.