Out On Screen

Courtesy of the Scottsdale International Film Festival, November 2017 Web Exclusive.

As part of its 17th annual event, the Scottsdale International Film Festival will screen four titles of specific LGBTQ interest.

The 2017 festival, which will take place at Harkins Shea 14 Theatre from Nov. 2 to Nov. 6, will feature films in 11 different categories. The “LGBTQ Themes” category will include the following titles:

Chavela

Screens Nov. 4 at 5 p.m. and Nov. 5 at 3:05 p.m.

Chavela is the captivating portrait of barrier-breaking Mexican ranchera singer Chavela Vargas whose international fame peaked after a triumphant return to the stage at the age of 71. Born in Costa Rica in 1919, Chavela Vargas ran away to Mexico City as a teenager to sing in the streets. By the 1950s, she had become a household name, delivering her performances with raw passion and a unique voice. Just as influential were her cultural contributions; Chavela was a bold, rebellious, sexual pioneer who defied gender and sexuality stereotypes at a time when being “out” was often dangerous. Chavela centers around a 1991 interview – the singer’s first public appearance after 15 hard years lost to alcoholism and heartbreak. In the final years of her life, Chavela rises to her momentous third act, achieving international fame, a Lifetime Achievement Grammy, and becomes a muse to many, including renowned filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar.

Director: Catherine Gund & Daresha Kyi

Country: US/Spain/ Mexico

Year: 2017

Runtime: 90 minutes

Language: English/Spanish with English subtitles

Principal Cast: Chavela Vargas, Pedro Almodóvar, Elena Benarroch, Miguel Bosé, Alicia Elena Pérez Duarte y Noroña

Producer: Catherine Gund & Daresha Kyi

Cinematographer: Catherine Gund (Mexico), Natalia Cuevas (Mexico), Paula Gutierrez (Spain)

Editor: Carla Gutierrez

Music: Gil Talmi

In Between (Bar Bahar)

Screens Nov. 4 at 12:35 p.m. and Nov. 5 at 7:45 p.m.

Lalia , Salma, and Nur share an apartment in the vibrant heart of Tel Aviv. Lalia, a criminal lawyer with a wicked wit, loves to burn off her workday stress in the underground club scene. Salma, slightly more subdued, is a DJ and bartender. Nur is a younger, religious Muslim girl who moves into the apartment in order to study at the university. Nur is both intrigued and intimidated by her two sophisticated roommates. When her conservative fiancé visits, he is horrified by her secular friends, entreating her to hasten their marriage, leave Tel Aviv, and assume her proper role as a wife. She refuses, and his violent response leaves all of the women shaken. Salma and Lalia also face turmoil: Lalia has found love with a modern Muslim man whose acceptance proves less than unconditional, and Salma discovers that her Christian family in a northern Galilean village is not as liberal as they claim. These three very different women find themselves all doing the same balancing act between tradition and modernity, citizenship and culture, fealty and freedom.

Director: Maysaloun Hamoud

Country: Israel

Year: 2016

Runtime: 103 minutes

Language: Hebrew / Arabic with English subtitles

Principal Cast: Mouna Hawa, Shaden Kanboura, Sana Jammalieh,Shaden, Mahmoud Shalaby, Henry Andrawes, Aima Sohel Daw, Riahd Sliman, Ahlam Canaan, Ferass aser, Khawlah Dipsy, Suhail Hadad, Eyad Sheety

Writer: Maysaloun Hamoud

Producer: Shlomi Elkabetz

Cinematographer: Itai Gross

Editor: Lev Goldser, Nili Feller

Music: MG Saad

The Lavender Scare

Screens Nov. 2 at 2:15 p.m. and Nov. 4 at 12:50 p.m. Official Trailer.

With the United States gripped in the panic of the Cold War, President Dwight D. Eisenhower proclaims that homosexuals are “security risks” and orders the immediate firing of any government employee discovered to be gay or lesbian. It triggers a vicious witch hunt that ruins tens of thousands of lives and thrusts an unlikely hero into the forefront of what would become the modern LGBT rights movement. Based on the book, The Lavender Scare, by David K. Johnson.

Director: Josh Howard

Country: US

Year: 2016

Runtime: 77 minutes

Writer: Josh Howard

Producer: Josh Howard

Cinematographer: Richard White

Editor: Bruce Shaw

Music: Joel Goodman

Tamara

Screens Nov. 3 at 8p.m. and Nov. 4 at 7:35 p.m. Official Trailer.

Some dreams are harder won than others. Recalled to Venezuela by family tragedy, Teo must put all his dreams on hold in order to help his mother. A successful law student at the University of Paris, with a great job awaiting him, Teo was also realizing a dream of transitioning to a woman. But family obligation forces Teo to abandon the pursuit of true identity and blend into society. Years later, as a successful lawyer with two children, Teo decides that his true nature will not stay buried. Tamara graphically depicts both the physical and emotional paths Teo must follow to become Tamara, fighting not only her own doubts, but also the prejudice and contempt of the world around her. With a superb lead performance and unwavering honesty and compassion, TAMARA charts the journey we all take in some form, showing how humanity cheers us on to triumph. Based on the real life story of Tamara Adrian. –Cleveland International Film Festival

Director: Elia K. Schneider

Country: Venezuela/Uruguay/Peru

Year: 2016

Runtime: 110 minutes

Language: Spanish with English subtitles

Principal Cast: Luis Fernadez, Prakriti Maduro, Karina Velazquez

Writer: Fernando Butazzoni

Producer: Jose Novoa

Cinematographer: Petr Cikhart

Editor: Christian Alexander

Music: Osvaldo Montes

Scottsdale International Film Festival

Harkins Shea 14 Theatre

7354 E. Shea Blvd., Scottsdale

scottsdalefilmfestival.com