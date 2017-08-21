ONE Community’s YPMN Event Returns For Second Year

One Community will host its annual Young Professionals Multicultural Network, a networking and engagement event that transcends diversity, Sept. 12 at The Newton in Phoenix.

Celebrating diversity is key, which is why ONE Community and our Millennial Multicultural Advisory committee has created this unique millennial-specific event designed to strengthen business relationships and recruitment efforts between LGBTQ and diverse allied millennials from every corner of the state, the ONE Community website explains. This forum is designed to bring together diverse communities in order to build worthwhile business transactions that will develop into mutually beneficial relationships.

This event is free to attend, but RSVP is requested at onecommunity.co/events/young-professionals-multicultural-network-486. For more information, visit echomag.com/you-better-network.

Source: One Community.

Young Professionals Multicultural Network

4:30-7 p.m. Sept. 12

The Newton

300 W. Camelback Road, Phoenix

onecommunity.co