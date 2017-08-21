ONE Community Reveals Spotlight On Success Honorees

ONE Community, a member-based coalition of socially responsible businesses, organizations and individuals who support diversity, inclusion and equality for all Arizonans, announced the 2017 honorees Spotlight on Success Awards Aug. 8.

The seventh annual Spotlight on Success Awards luncheon and networking cocktail reception will take place Oct. 20 at the Sheraton Grand Phoenix.

“We are thrilled to be honoring leaders in the community who understand that diversity and inclusion greatly benefit our wonderful state socially and economically,” said Angela Hughey, ONE Community president. “Our differences are our strength, and these illustrious honorees are promoting and cultivating an environment that celebrates, respects and protects everyone.”

This year’s Unity Agent Award will be presented to Rev. Debra Peevey, who has dedicated her life serving as a trailblazer for equality in the LGBTQ community across the country. Over the years, Rev. Peevey has worked tirelessly as a pastor, hospice chaplain, spiritual director and faith director in numerous settings, as well as identifying and training faith leaders across a broad spectrum of faith traditions to speak about and support equality.

With more than 30 years of experience working for the inclusion of LGBT persons as full participants in the life and leadership of the church and society, Peevey has spent her professional life speaking with clergy and persons of faith from all traditions about the benefits of inclusion, and how as a person of faith, she is called to live out her ministry by seeing the value of all individuals and the unique role they play in the mosaic of our community.

Meet the 2017 Spotlight on Success honorees:

Diane Veres – Southwest Regional President, Clear Channel Outdoor

Tony Felice – partner, Felice Whitney PR

Roberto Yanez – president, Univision New York

Silvana Salcido Esparza – owner and chef, Barrio Cafe

Rabbi Robert L. Kravitz, D.D. –

Jewish Family & Children’s Services

Spotlight on Success Awards

Oct. 20

Awards luncheon: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Networking cocktail reception:

1:30-3 p.m.

Sheraton Grand Phoenix

340 N. Third St., Phoenix

onecommunity.co

