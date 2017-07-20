At The Box Office | August 2017

By Hans Pedersen, July 2017 Issue.

The Little Hours

In theaters | 90 minutes | R | Comedy, Romance

Foul-mouthed, sexually repressed nuns break out of their monastic habits in this 14th century comedy that’s loosely based on Giovanni Boccaccio’s “The Decameron” and is directed by Jeff Baena. Dave Franco plays Massetto, a virile servant who is hiding from his abusive master in a convent, and Aubrey Plaza takes on the role of Fernanda, a fierce nun who’s a force to be reckoned with, whose steely eyes dare people to uncover her real secret. Kate Micucci plays Genevra, a naive sister who finds herself getting seduced by two women, followed by a raucous celebration in the forest. Molly Shannon and John C. Reilly co-star as the convent heads.

You Can’t Escape Lithuania

Available on DVD/Blu-ray | 80 minutes | Crime, Drama

Written and directed by Romas Zabarauskas, this movie from Lithuania has an unusual twist. The drama centers around an independent film actress, Indre, who kills her mother. In the hopes of saving his star, wealthy filmmaker Romas launches an effort to smuggle her out of the country, with some begrudging help from Carlos, his cute boyfriend from Mexico. Along the way Romas starts recording their encounters on his smartphone, and the stories and adventures they share lead to a wild new experimental project.

Do You Take This Man

Available on DVD/Blue-ray | 92 minutes | Drama

Anthony Rapp and Jonathan Bennett play Daniel and Christopher, two men living in Los Angeles who are on the verge of tying the knot. But, as their friends arrive on the eve of the wedding, plans for their nuptials get snagged up. The ensemble drama about pre-wedding nerves, the power of commitment and the importance of friendship co-stars Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”), Thomas Dekker (Kaboom), Marla Sokoloff and Mackenzie Astin. The film has screened at several LGBTQ film festivals, including Outfest Los Angeles.

Atomic Blonde

In theaters July 28 | 115 minutes | R | Action, Mystery, Thriller

Talented Charlize Theron (Mad Max, Monster) takes on her most action-packed role yet as Agent Lorraine Broughton, a spy for the British government who’s at the top of her game: deadly, seductive, and highly skilled. Broughton is assigned a dangerous mission in Berlin at the height of the Cold War. The savvy M16 agent must investigate the murder of a fellow cohort with Her Majesty’s Secret Service, deliver vital documents and acquire a list of people who may have double-crossed the crown. James McAvoy and John Goodman co-star.