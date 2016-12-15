Echo Names 2016 Leaders of the Year

By KJ Philp, January 2017 Issue.

As each year comes to a close, the Echo Magazine team takes pause to reflect on the events that defined the past 12 months and the exceptional individuals who led the way. To these local heroes, Echo bestows its Leaders of the Year recognition.

We’re proud to announce Sen. Katie Hobbs and Nate Rhoton as the leaders who have earned this recognition for 2016.

Not only are both of these individuals ongoing contenders for Echo Readers’ Choice Awards, they also support our unofficial (coincidental, really) tradition of honoring a pair of outstanding community members who have crossed paths while supporting causes they’re passionate about.

Throughout the past few months we’ve had the pleasure of getting to know this dynamic duo a little better, and what we discovered is that they have a truly unique chemistry and their individual leadership styles complement each other well.

But don’t take our word for it. In the pages ahead, we invite you to get to know Sen. Katie Hobbs and Nate Rhoton and find out how their work in the community has earned them Echo’s highest honor.

But first, let’s take a look back at the past 22 years of honorees who paved the way!

Meet Echo’s previous Leaders of the Y ear:

1994: Bill MacDonald & Dianne Post

1995: Barb Jones & Mark Colledge

1996: Beth Verity & Ken Cheuvront

1997: Linda Hoffman & Neil Giuliano

1998: Kim Charrier & Steve May

1999: Amy Ettinger & Steve May

2000: Richard Stevens & Marti McElroy

2001: Kathie Gummere & Doug Klinge

2002: Don Hamill & Jeannie Metzler

2003: Kirk Baxter & Madeline Adelman

2004: Brad Wishon & Cathy Busha

2005: David Fiss & Kyrsten Sinema

2006: Bill Lewis & Brandi Sokolosky

2007: Tom Simplot & Regina Gazelle

2008: Gary Guerin & Annie Loyd

2009: Micheal Weakley & Tambra Williams

2010: Meg Sneed & Jimmy Gruender

2011: Caleb Laieski & Kado Stewart

2012: Greg Stanton & Nicole Stanton

2013: Trudie Jackson & Julian Melson

2014: Angela Hughey & Kit Kloeckl

2015: Katy June & Stacy Louis