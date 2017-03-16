By Tamara Juarez, April 2017 Issue.

Phoenix Pride will be adding some Latin flavor to its festival, once again, with a mix of cumbia and music norteña by Mexican singer Ninel Conde.

The award-wining artist will take the Bud Light Main Stage from 5:50 to 5:45 p.m. April 1, where she’ll perform songs from her latest album, Ninel Conde con Banda, and a variety of her most popular hits, including “Bonbón Asesino,” “Ni un Centavo” and “Te Pesará.”

Conde is a long-time advocate of the LGBTQ community and is currently working in a partnership with Club Papi Productions to sing at pride events in major cities across the United States and Mexico.

This will be Conde’s first time attending Phoenix Pride.

“I’m excited to take part in this festival,” Conde said in an email interview with Echo. “My relationship with the gay community is amazing. Not only are they my most loyal fans, but they are also an important part of my life – as friends, as my working team and as part of our society. We always have so much fun together.”

The Latin Grammy-nominated singer has been outspoken about her love and support for minority groups, and is excited to continue her international tour with Club Papi to promote new music and to thank her LGBTQ fans.

One of her biggest goals as an artist, she said, is to create music that her fans can enjoy and that fosters a sense of community in a fun and upbeat way. At this year’s event, Conde hopes her performance will encourage people to dance, sing and connect with other individuals.

“The unity and the way that society comes together [at LGBTQ events] is great,” she said. “I know we still have a lot of work to do, but I’m happy to at least see some improvement. This year, more than ever, you must all be united.”

Conde is taking a break from filming the new telenovela “Tierras Salvajes” in Mexico City to participate in Phoenix Pride, but the mother of two said she will return to the country’s capital after a much-needed vacation from her busy schedule.

“My days right now start very early, and they end very late. I have to divide myself in many Ninels to make the day count,” she said, adding, however, that she doesn’t have any regrets. “I decided to take part on this job after been gone for five years from the TV screen. People everywhere kept asking when I was returning, so I decided that it was now the right time.”

The 46-year-old singer and actress has been in the business for well over two decades, and has no plans of retiring any time soon. She has appeared in such popular Mexican shows as “Rebelde,” “Mar de Amor,” “Fuego en la Sangre” and “Porque el Amor Manda.”

“I always knew what I wanted to do, singing and acting are part of my life. I started winning beauty pageants, and from then on, I keep looking for new opportunities and for people that believed in my dream,” she said. “I didn’t stop when people told me no, even if I got discouraged, I insisted until finally I got my big opportunity.”

Partnering with Club Papi Productions is another big opportunity, she said, and one that she is extremely thankful for and will always cherish.

For more information on Ninel Conde, like her on Facebook at facebook.com/ninelconde or visit ninel-conde.com.mx.

Ninel Conde

Phoenix Pride Festival

Bud Light Main Stage

5-5:45 p.m. April 1