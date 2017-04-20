Isis D’Frost crowned Arizona EOY F.I. 2017
Echo caught up with the newly crowned entertainer following the pageant
By Laura Latzko, May 2017 Issue. Meet the other 2017 titleholders here.
With three years of experience performing in drag, Isis D. Frost isn’t new to pageantry. Frost, a former theater and choir kid, previously held the title of first alternate to Miss Gay Arizona USofA; however, being crowned Arizona EOY F.I. 2017 marks her first ticket to the national stage.
Echo: What was it like competing against such fierce competition, including your drag mother Vivika D’Angelo Steele?
D’Frost: It was really difficult to compete against them, especially because we are friends, and I do consider a lot of them family. It was difficult, but we all knew and we all understand our challenges and what we should do … My drag mom … has been very supportive with me winning.
Echo: Do you feel like audiences got a true taste of who you are as a performer at the Arizona EOY pageant?
D’Frost: I think that everybody got the real Isis. I feel like I laid everything on the table … EOY is very much about entertainment, so I wanted to show them that I am a great performer and entertainer.
Echo: Has it been a different experience for you to be this leader and mentor in the community?
D’Frost: I’m very much about creating a positive community and bringing everyone together. I have tons of ideas, and now that I do have this title, I feel that it amps up my voice to be a little bit louder.
I really want to work with the Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation here and TIHAN, which helps and works for people with AIDS and HIV. I really want to do charity events with them, get their name out there and bring in not just the LGBT[Q] community, but everyone in Arizona.
