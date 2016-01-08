By David-Elijah Nahmod, February 2016 Web Exclusive.

VH1’s wildly popular show “Hit the Floor” returns for its third season on Jan. 18. The fast-paced drama follows the lives and loves of Ahsha (Taylour Page), who joins The Los Angeles Devils Girls, the professional dance team of the basketball team by the same name.

The lives of the dancers and the basketball players intersect in a world that’s filled with more drama – and treachery – than Ahsha was prepared for.

The show’s many plot twists included a romance between basketball star Zero (Adam Senn) and sports agent Jude (Brent Antonello). As VH1’s publicity team points out, these characters are not gay caricatures, nor are they relegated to the backburner. Their relationship serves as a personal growth catalyst for both characters.

Zero and Jude have been given a number of startlingly no-holds-barred love scenes as their story progresses. Dubbed “Zude” by their fan base, Zero and Jude will be major players when the third season of “Hit the Floor” commences.

“I would describe [the show] as a drama, though there are a lot of fun, funny parts,” Senn told Echo in a recent interview. “The third season is a whole new animal. It’ll be riveting, fun and groundbreaking, with great character dynamics.”

Senn, who is also a widely known fashion model describes his character, Zero, as a “bisexual sociopath.”

“It’s fun to go to work every day,” he said. “Zero is a different person with every character.”

Though Senn has received positive fan mail for his portrayal, there have been naysayers.

“This is the first time I realized what LGBT people have to go through,” he said. “It’s important to stay true to who you are, regardless of sexuality or skin color. It’s important to be true to yourself.”

In terms of diversity and energy. Senn said he believes “Hit the Floor” is the most dynamic show today.



“We put a lot of time and effort into making the most dynamic scenes possible,” he said. “A lot of work goes into this show. I think this show can stand up to the biggest shows on the major networks.”

Senn couldn’t say much about what season three would offer for Zero or “Zude,” but he did offer a gentle hint.

“Zero will battle with his own inner demons,” he said. “There might be more of Zero’s history, where he came from.”

Senn also spoke briefly of Hit the Floor cast member Stephanie Moseley, who was murdered in 2014.

“Stephanie was a great big shining light,” Senn said. “I always kept an eye on her, she was super sweet. Her dancing was absolutely incredible.”

In Moseley’s honor, the series will introduce a new character named Stephanie in Season 3 and the premiere episode will be dedicated to Moseley’s memory.

Find out what happens to Zero and Jude, and their relationship, when “Hit the Floor” returns to VH1 Jan. 18. For more information, visit vh1.com/shows/hit_the_floor.