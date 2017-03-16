By Laura Latzko, April 2017 Web Exclusive.

No matter what the temperature greets Phoenix Pride Festivalgoers this year, it’s guaranteed to be hot inside Erotic World.

Each year, this adult-only area offers anyone age 18 and up the chance to learn more about different forms of play, shop a number of retail booths and see sexy performances and demonstrations – all in a safe space.

For the 2017 festival, Erotic World has expanded in its size and offerings. According to festival organizers, the air-conditioned tent space has grown by one-third this year, and it will have more hands-on components.

Being able to offer Erotic World to attendees adds to the overall diversity the festival’s offerings, according to Jim Ward, Erotic World manager.

“We all have unique identities that contribute to the whole. Pride would get pretty boring if it was all the same,” Ward said. “With Erotic World, [attendees] have an opportunity to come and learn and figure out why in the world somebody finds this particular kind of play pleasurable or erotic.”

Entertainment

For the sixth year, will emcee Erotic World, and will be joined onstage by comedian Kelly with a Big ol’ K.

Among this year’s Erotic World entertainment, is an erotic charcoal artist who will do live drawings beginning at 12:30 p.m. both days.

Local comedians Ernesto Ortiz and Gene Moore with bring their LGBT-themed comedy to the stage at 3 p.m. April 1 and 2 for the Naughty Comedy Hour: Working It Out.

Each day, the indoor stage will showcase male and female burlesque dancers from Romantasy Cabaret’s VaVaVoom Burlesque at 5 p.m. and male dancers from Dick’s Cabaret at 6 p.m.

This is the sixth year Romantasy Cabaret has brought its vaudeville-style burlesque show, hosted by company founder Mizz Lucy Morals, to the festival.

Demonstrations

Experts from the leather community will give demos of forms of sensual play such as flogging, spanking and electro play, and attendees can try some of them in a supervised experiential area.

Members of local leather organizations, including Mr. Phoenix Leather, Arizona Men of Leather, the Arizona Leather Bears and Cubs as well as the Arizona Power Exchange, will lead demonstrations and educate members of the public about the BDSM community.

Vendors

For guests wanting to spice up their love lives, a vendor area will have items such as adult toys, supplies for more advanced forms of play and kinky clothing.

“People can come to Erotic World to learn about the dark and mysterious parts of our community that are embraced and loved, but not often talked about,” said Justin Owen, Phoenix Pride executive director.