Your Community, Your Voice

By KJ Philp, February 2017 Issue.

Each year, the Echo Magazine Readers’ Choice Awards recognize community favorites, chosen by you! From local leaders and performers to staged productions and places to wine and dine, we want you to tell us who is deserving of this honor in 2017.

This year, to switch things up a little bit we’ve nearly doubled the number of categories we had last year. What that means is that you have 28 opportunities to nominate and vote for your favorites, as you’ll find four categories under each of the following titles:

• Community

• Local Heroes

• Drag

• Gayborhood Bars

• Cocktails and Dining

• Out & About

• Music

For a complete listing of the 2017 categories, see page 24. And, for a brief description of each category, visit echomag.com/erca-2017.

Nomination phase: Jan. 19 – Feb. 28

You’re invited to nominate your local favorites in all 28 categories at echomag.com/noms. Nominate once a day (per IP address) to ensure your nominees are among the top five in each category that will proceed on to the voting phase.

Voting phase: March 6 – April 7

The top five finalists in each category will continue on to the voting phase, during which you’re invited to visit echomag.com/vote to cast your votes once a day (per IP address). Don’t forget to spread the word via social media and use #EchoMagAZ.

Winners, as determined by your votes, will be revealed in the May issue of Echo Magazine, which comes out April 20. So mark your calendars and stay tuned for additional details.

