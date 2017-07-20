Courtesy of one•n•ten, August 2017 Web Exclusive.

Dancing with the Bars, a Valley fundraiser that was operated by SWAY Events for eight years and acquired by one•n•ten following the 2015 season, is undergoing a facelift in honor of its 10th anniversary.

The 2017 event, now named Dancing for one•n•ten, is a ballroom dancing and fundraising competition that will take place Aug. 13 at the Tempe Center for the Arts. For the second consecutive year, all proceeds will benefit one•n•ten, a support organization that’s been serving LGBTQ youth, ages 14 to 24, since 1993.

Meet the 2017 Dancing for one•n•ten contestants:

Jen Moreland

Occupation: The Cash Nightclub & Lounge Manager

Sponsor: The Cash Nightclub & Lounge

Dance Partner: Shawn Nerdahl

Being a Bar Manager at a popular hot spot in town lends someone to possess unique skills such as multi-tasking, tenacity, and community engagement. Jen is looking forward to using all these skills (and her experience as a child ballerina) as she strives for the coveted win at this year’s Dancing for one•n•ten event. Having been an attendee at many of the past “Dancing for” events, Jen and her dance partner Shawn are proud to represent The Cash Nightclub & Lounge and support one•n•ten’s efforts to serve the LGBTQ+ youth in our community!

Vote for Jen at onenten.ejoinme.org/jen.

Brad Speck

Occupation: Realtor, The Brad Speck Team – Realty One Group

Sponsor: Stacy’s @ Melrose

Dance Partner: Elvin Dioquino



Brad Speck is no stranger to the stage, having been a former professional dancer and musical theatre artist for over 20 years! He now leads The Brad Speck Team – Realty One Group while supporting many non-profit initiatives around town. Brad and his partner Elvin will surely be a team to watch out for as they compete to help raise awareness and funds for the youth programs at one•n•ten!

Vote for Brad at onenten.ejoinme.org/brad.

Jared Dillingham

Occupation: 3TV / CBS5 News Anchor & Reporter

Sponsor: Bliss/ReBAR

Dance Partner: Selina Vega

As a professional news reporter, Jared Dillingham has met far too many youth in need of support and love. This is what drove his decision to sign up as a contestant for this year’s Dancing for one•n•ten event. He believes that all youth deserve to feel safe, secure, and supported. Although he self discloses that he generally lacks flexibility, rhythm and dance experience, Jared is excited to step out of his comfort zone with his professional dance partner Selina Vega. He quotes the words of Cher before the curtain went up at her last show in Phoenix by stating, “I hope you’re all grading on a curve!”

Vote for Jared at onenten.ejoinme.org/jared.

Name: Saellah Vi

Partner: Drew Mitchell

Sponsor: BS West

Vote for Saellah at onenten.ejoinme.org/saellah.

Jordan Nimura

Occupation: Director of Catering + Conference Services / Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix

Sponsor: Lustre Rooftop Bar

Dance Partner: James Weathers

Jordan brings a unique and extensive dance background to the competition, having been involved with ballet for 14 years as a child, and studying modern dance in college. Jordan also has dabbled in ballroom dance styles and is looking forward to learning even more from her dance partner James Weathers. Jordan states that she is honored and excited to represent Lustre in this fundraiser and contest, and also to participate in something she loves to do (dance) for an amazing cause!

Vote for Jordan at onenten.ejoinme.org/jordan.

Stella Prince aka Gavin Sisson

Occupation: Aerial Trainer at Scorpius Dance Theatre

Sponsor: Kobalt

Dance Partner: Freddie Maese

Gavin Sisson, performing under the guise of his drag persona Stella Prince, automatically has a one-up on the competition. Having been a professional dancer for over 20 years, Stella currently performs and teaches regularly through Scorpius Dance Theatre and is an up-and-coming local drag queen performer, possessing skills and talents she will definitely bring to the Dancing for one•n•ten competition. Stella and her partner Freddie Maese are excited to bring their diverse dance backgrounds to the stage to support the youth community in Arizona.

Vote for Stella at onenten.ejoinme.org/stella.

Tom Marin

Occupation: Certified Trainer and Assistant Beverage Director for Upward Projects/Postino Wine Cafe

Sponsor: Postino Wine Cafe

Dance Experience: Natatlie Crandall

Tom Marin is no stranger to the dance floor. You may occasionally find him tearing up the floor at local dance clubs, car dancing on his way to the grocery store, and most recently strutting his stuff walking down the aisle at his wedding last month! Tom cites his respect for one•n•ten and the work the organization does to support youth and young adults as his inspiration for entering the contest this year. He is excited to support a great cause and compete with fellow respected leaders and influencers in the community.

Vote for Tom at onenten.ejoinme.org/tom.

Nevaeh Mckenzie aka Karrington Velenzuela

Partner: Teacher, grades K-2 youth with autism

Sponsor: Charlie’s

Dance Partner: Tim Bishop

As a former youth participant in one•n•ten programs, Karrington Valenzuela, performing as her drag persona Nevaeh McKenzie, is no doubt a front runner in this year’s Dancing for one•n•ten competition! Nevaeh will showcase her talents and cites a background in community theater and performing drag as strengths to strive for the win! She is also no stranger to fundraising for charitable causes, frequently donating her time, talents, and treasure to several community organizations, including one•n•ten. Nevaeh and dance partner Tim Bishop are looking forward to the event and working together to raise awareness and funds for a cause near and dear to their hearts!

Vote for Nevaeh at onenten.ejoinme.org/nevaeh.

Kelvin Harper

Partner: Wells Fargo Branch Manager

Sponsor: Los Diablos

Dance Partner: Paige Knuth

Kelvin Harper’s “love for fabulous things” is what propelled him joining the cast of this year’s Dancing for one•n•ten competition. A seasoned performer with a boisterous personality, Kelvin is working with his professional dance partner Paige Knuth, and is excited to hip and hop his way towards the win!

Vote for Kelvin at onenten.ejoinme.org/kelvin.

Bryan West

Partner: Jordyn Reyes

Sponsor: The Rock

Dancing For one•n•ten

Aug. 13

Tempe Center for the Arts

700 W. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe

For more information, visit onenten.com/dancing.

To purchase tickets, visit tca.ticketforce.com.