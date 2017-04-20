Echo Reveals 2017 Readers’ Choice Award Winners

By Staff, May 2017 Issue.

And now, the moment you’ve all been waiting for – drumroll, please! Team Echo is proud to finally reveal the 2017 Echo Readers’ Choice Award winners.

This year, our call for nominations ran from Jan. 19 to Feb. 28 and yielded more than 4,000 nominations – a very impressive assortment of community favorites this year, by the way! Then, the top five nominees in each of our 28 categories moved on as finalists to the voting phase, from March 6 to April 7.

More than 71,000 individual votes via 3,600 ballots decided the best of the best for 2017 and we’re eager to reveal them to you below. However, announcing these winners would not be complete without a heartfelt thank you to everyone who participated in any way – from nominating and spreading the word to voting and promoting, YOU are the reason these awards are special to us and to those who earn them!