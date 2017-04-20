Echo Reveals 2017 Readers’ Choice Award Winners

Join us in celebrating this year's favorites

Posted on April 20, 2017 in Features, Home Slider // 0 Comments

By Staff, May 2017 Issue.

And now, the moment you’ve all been waiting for – drumroll, please! Team Echo is proud to finally reveal the 2017 Echo Readers’ Choice Award winners.

This year, our call for nominations ran from Jan. 19 to Feb. 28 and yielded more than 4,000 nominations – a very impressive assortment of community favorites this year, by the way! Then, the top five nominees in each of our 28 categories moved on as finalists to the voting phase, from March 6 to April 7.

More than 71,000 individual votes via 3,600 ballots decided the best of the best for 2017 and we’re eager to reveal them to you below. However, announcing these winners would not be complete without a heartfelt thank you to everyone who participated in any way – from nominating and spreading the word to voting and promoting, YOU are the reason these awards are special to us and to those who earn them!

Community_RED

 

FUNdraiser

 

Get_Involved_V2

 

Mark_Your_Calendar

 

Mind_Your_Business

Local_Heroes_ORANGE

Local_Trailblazer

 

Amazing_Ally

 

Dazzling_Advertiser

 

Politically_Correct

Drag_YELLOW

What_A_Drag_Queen

 

What_A_Drag_King

 

The_Star_Of_The_Drag_Show

 

Down_For_The_Crown

Gayborhood_GREEN

Raise_The_Bar

 

Happiest_Happy_Hour

 

Someones_Going_To_Score

 

Just_Dance

Cocktails&Dining_BLUE

Savor_Local_Flavor

 

But_First_Brunch

 

Late_Night_Bites

 

Master_Mixologist

Out&About_Indigo

Get_Your_Art_On

 

Retail_Therapy

 

Its_A_Group_Thing

 

Get_Sweaty

Music_PURPLE

Greatest_Hits

 

Im_In_Love_With_The_DJ

 

Star_Of_The_Show

 

Take_The_Stage

 

