2016 Holiday Spirit Guide

By Mikey Rox, January 2017 Web Exclusive.

You and your guests are cordially invited to sing your holiday carols with a slur, thanks to these 10 festive cocktail recipes.

Start with a Drink

1. Minty Orchard

4 ounces Angry Orchard Crisp Apple

1 ounces vodka

1/2 ounces crème de menthe

1/4 ounces lemon juice

Shake and strain over ice in a rocks glass. Top with Angry Orchard Crisp Apple. Garnish with a small candy cane and mint sprig.

2. Café Con Caliente, created by mixologist Cassandra Rosen of Jimmy’s No. 43 restaurant in NYC

1/2 ounces Soltado Spicy Añejo Tequila

4 ounces cold brew coffee

1 ounces Irish cream liqueur

2 ounces cinnamon cream

Cinnamon garnish

Add the coffee, Soltado Tequila, cinnamon cream, and Irish cream to a shaker with ice; shake. Pour into a tall glass. Top with cinnamon. Can also be made hot.

3. Trans-Atlantic Eggnog, created by Jonathan Pogash, The Cocktail Guru

10 large, grade AA eggs, separated

1 cup superfine sugar

3 cups heavy cream

2 cups Tap 357 Canadian Maple Rye Whisky

1 cup Van Gogh Dutch Chocolate Vodka

6 teaspoons pure almond extract

6 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

1 teaspoons freshly grated nutmeg

1 teaspoons ground cinnamon

Separate eggs into two bowls. Beat yolks until stiff, and beat whites with half the sugar until peaks form. Slowly fold whites and yolks together. Separately, beat cream with almond extract, vanilla and remaining sugar in a bowl until stiff. Slowly fold in cream with egg mixture. Add Tap 357 and Van Gogh Dutch Chocolate vodka, and stir gently. Refrigerate overnight, or serve immediately with ice. Garnish with grated nutmeg and cinnamon.



4. Livorno Fizz

1 part Galliano liqueur

1/2 part cranberry juice

4 parts sparkling wine

Prepare in glass or pitcher. Garnish with fresh cranberries.

5. Icelandic Hot Chocolate

1 1/2 ounces Reyka Vodka

6 ounces of Hot Chocolate (Swiss Miss)

3/4 ounces Ancho Reyes

1 dash of Angostura Bitters

Build ingredients in Hot Toddy glass. Garnish with mini marshmallows or whipped cream.

6. The Gingerbread Man

1 2/3 ounces La Quintinye Vermouth Royal Rouge

6 ounces ginger ale

Garnish with an orange twist

Serve over ice in a highball glass.

7. Casa Cider

2 ounces Casamigos Reposado

1/2 ounces apple Cider

1/2 ounces fresh lemon juice

1/2 ounces agave nectar

1 pinch of cinnamon

Combine all ingredients into tin shaker. Add ice. Shake vigorously for 8 to 10 seconds. Strain into rocks glass. Add fresh ice. Garnish with an apple slice, thyme sprig, star anise and sprinkle of cinnamon.

8. Winter Break, created by Public School 303 restaurant in Denver, Colo.

2 ounces Shipwreck Spiced Rum

1 ounces heavy whipping cream

1/4 Licor 43

1/4 Cinnamon Maple Syrup

1 egg white

Dry shake all ingredients. Add ice, shake and double strain into glass milk carton. Garnish with ground cinnamon.

9. Cranberry Moscow Mule

2 ounces FRESH Cranberry Vodka

1 ounces freshly squeezed lime juice

Ginger beer

Ice

Lime slice for garnish

Fill a mule mug with ice. Add vodka and lime juice. Top with ginger beer and stir. Garnish with lime slice and serve.

10. Old Camp Harvest Sour

1 ounces Old Camp Peach Pecan Whiskey

1 ounces 100 Proof Applejack

3/4 ounces fresh lemon

1/2 ounces local honey syrup*

*Honey Syrup: Add 1 cup local honey and 1 cup hot water in a bowl and stir until mixed well. Cover and place on counter to cool, roughly 20min.

In a mixing tin, pour in whiskey, Applejack, lemon and honey syrup. Add ice and shake vigorously. Strain over fresh ice and garnish with dried fall flowers.

11. Salted Caramel Apple Martini

2 ounces Blue Ice Vodka

3 ounces apple cider

Salted Caramel Dessert Topping Salt

Apple slice for garnish

Drizzle the inside of each martini glass with caramel sauce. Coat the rim of each glass in the caramel and then lightly in the kosher salt. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice and mix together the cider and vodka by shaking well. Pour the cocktail into each glass. Top with apple slice and serve.

The Season of Giving

What better way to celebrate the holiday season that with gift ideas and party accessories inspired by everyone’s favorite festive pastime. Here are five ideas with a tipsy twist:

1. All About the ‘Present’-ation

Ditch the Mylar liquor-store gift wrap and deliver your potent host gifts in multipurpose style. The handmade Wallah Bottle Carrier from Ten Thousand Villages holds a six-pack of the recipient’s favorite long-neck beverage, while the “Happy Holidays, Fruitcake” wine bag by RBTL makes the yuletide gayer when filled with aptly-named (and tasty to boot) Family Time Is Hard Pinot grigio. Bottle carrier, $40, tenthousandvillages.com; Wine bag, $17, readbetweenthelines.com.

2. No-Place-Like-Home Barware

Engraved with a map of your favorite place, Uncommon Green’s etched barware helps you keep your hometown, memorable vacation, or romantic rendezvous close in hand. Etched from top to bottom, the glasses – available in rocks, wine, and pint variations – uses custom coordinates to memorialize a location near and dear to your heart. $16-$20, theuncommongreen.com.

3. Stocking Stuffer: Hirsute Hipster Edition

Tended-to ’staches stay foam free with MoGuard, a handlebar-shaped, silicone drinking accessory that clips onto your beer-guzzling glass of choice, so you can take a cold one to the head while your upper lipholstery stays high and dry. $10, themoguard.com.

4. Bartender in a Box

Tap into your inner Brian Flanagan with this drunken DIY cocktail-making kit that delivers all the ingredients you need to sling craft drinks in the comfort of your own home. Curated by top bartenders across the country, SaloonBox is available in three-, six- and 12-month subscriptions. $38-$450, saloonbox.com.

5. A Pitcher For Your Thoughts

LGBTQ author and nationally recognized mixologist Ariane Resnick celebrates the holidays a few thoughtful sheets to the wind in the fully illustrated Thinking Girl’s Guide to Drinking, featuring 100 recipes for cocktails and mocktails, making it equally accessible to those who want to indulge this as well those who prefer to sip from the sidelines.